MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers from the Moore Police Department as well as Moore Animal Control safely secured a runaway pig on Thursday.

In a Facebook post from the Moore Police Department, officials say the pig was “safely captured by Moore Animal Control with the wrangling assistance from Moore police officers”.

Moore PD says they want to thank Moore Animal Control for their assistance and humane treatment of animals in situations like this.

Fortunately, the pig’s owner was located.