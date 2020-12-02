Moore police: Package thefts already occurring this holiday season

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Since Christmas is just weeks away, many Oklahomans are busy purchasing Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

However, law enforcement agencies are warning shoppers that thieves are also busy this time of year.

Around 12 p.m. on Dec. 1, Moore police officers were called to a package theft in the 1200 block of MacAlpine Ave.

The victim said they were notified by their Ring doorbell camera that someone was on their front porch. After looking at the video, a man could be seen stealing the victim’s Amazon packages.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man, between 40 and 50-years-old, with a heavyset build. He was last seen wearing a black cap, tan pants, and a black jacket.

Officials say the holiday season is when these types of crimes tend to occur the most.

If you have any information on the case, call Det. Towery at (405) 793-4473.

