MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department says a teenage girl has been shot in abdomen.

According to police officials, a teenage girl has been shot in the abdomen at NW 28th and Nottingham. Authorities say, they do not believe the injury to be life threatening but the teenager has been transported in critical condition to OU Medical Center.

NW 28th and Nottingham, Image courtesy KFOR

Moore police confirm, one Juvenile male has been detained as police work to determine exactly what happened.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

No further information has been given at this time.