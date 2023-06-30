UPDATE @ 6:42 p.m.: Moore PD had confirmed a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in the family pool and while officers were responding, dispatchers gave the family CPR instructions. Once officers arrived on scene, the child started coughing and crying and medical personnel transported her to a local hospital. The child is expected to survive. No further details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Police Department and emergency crews are on the scene of a possible tragic scene of a child drowning in a pool located near SW 34th & South Telephone Road.

KFOR is on the scene and will have the latest developments.

