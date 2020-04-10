1  of  3
Moore police searching for attempted robbery suspect

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are searching for a suspect accused in an attempted robbery on Friday morning.

Around 6:04 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Moore Police Department say a man attempted to rob a business in the 800 block of N.E. 12th St.

At the time, he was wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark pants, and a Michael Myers mask over his face.

The suspect, who is believed to be a white man between 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Moore police release photo of attempted robbery suspect

When the suspect couldn’t get any money, he ran southbound from the store.

If you have any information, call Det. Towery at (405) 793-4473 or CrimeStoppers at (405) 793-5160.

