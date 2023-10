OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen on September 21.

According to Moore PD, 29-year-old Kylee Carr was last seen in Oklahoma City on Sept. 21. She is 5’5″, 165 pounds with hazel eyes and black/brown hair.

Kylee Carr. Image courtesy Moore PD. Kylee Carr. Image courtesy Moore PD. Kylee Carr. Image courtesy Moore PD.

Officials say she has multiple tattoos and piercings.

Anyone with information regarding Carr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Moore Police and reference case number MPD2023102535.