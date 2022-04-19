MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Court records show a second 15-year-old has been formally charged with the shooting death of another teen in early April.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 3, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to a crash near N.W. 26th and Santa Fe. Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man.

“The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson, with the Moore Police Department. “Through further investigation, it was discovered that that individual had sustained a gunshot wound and that the incident actually appeared to be a homicide.”

Investigators say the victim, identified as 18-year-old Raul Fraire-Valdonvinos, appeared to have been shot before the crash.

Officials say 15-year-olds Julian Perez and Valentin Chavez have been charged with First Degree Murder by the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office for the death of Fraire-Valdonvinos.

Court documents reveal a witness told police that Perez and Chavez left a house on Santa Fe Ave. and shortly after, “a loud pop like a gunshot was heard.”

The documents go on to say, another witness told police they heard gunshots and soon after, Perez came back into the house “holding a pistol and stated he had just shot someone.”

Chavez was arrested Saturday, April 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Moore Police Department at 405-793-4315.