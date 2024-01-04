MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The search is on for a man police say broke into a Moore home and beat another man.

“December 28th, officers arrived to a call of an assault and a burglary,” said Clint Byley, with the Moore Police Department.

Police arrived to Creek Side Circle near SE 19th and Sunnylane.

“This is some sort of a domestic situation,” said Byley.

Police said the suspect is Dakota Epperly, who knew both victims inside the home.

According to an affidavit, the home belongs to Epperly’s ex-girlfriend and he entered her residence through an unlocked rear window before going into her bedroom.

“They were inside their home at the time. Still apparently asleep when he came in,” said Byley.

Court documents said Epperly then punched the victim’s current boyfriend with a closed fist in the face, head and body several times.

“We had a victim that had injuries to his face and body that occurred during the assault and break in,” said Byley.

Epperly, now wanted for burglary and assault and battery, is no stranger to police, according to authorities.

“He does have a criminal history prior to this warrant that was issued in Cleveland County, so he’s familiar,” said Byley.

Anyone with information on Epperly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Moore Police.