MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department is looking to identify four people after thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen from a local store.

According to Moore PD, the four individuals can be seen on camera on December 29, 2023, entering the store and quickly leaving with more than $4,000 in athletic apparel. They were also seen leaving in a newer model gray Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Moore and Cleveland County by submitting an online tip or calling 405-793-5160 and referencing case number MPD2023123512.

MPD says you can remain anonymous and could earn a reward up to $1,000.