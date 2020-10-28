Moore Public Schools cancels both in-person & virtual classes for Thursday

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools administrators have cancelled both in-person and virtual classes for Thursday in light of several schools being without electricity.
“Please know, we are in communication with electric companies for restoration timelines and we appreciate all of their efforts,” school officials said on social media Wednesday.
Thursday’s closure will not extend the school year.
“We have additional minutes built into the school day as provision for weather-related emergencies,” school officials said.
