Moore Public Schools closed Wednesday due to freezing conditions & power outages, debris at schools

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
The school district will be closed Wednesday because of freezing overnight temperatures, as well as power outages and debris at some schools in the district, according to a notice that school officials posted on social media.
Both in-person and virtual classes are cancelled.
“We hope our MPS families and friends are warm and safe,” the notice. “Many thanks to the MPS Maintenance Dept. for clearing our sites of debris and to electric crews for working to restore power.”
The closure on Wednesday will not extend the school year.
“We have additional minutes built into the school day as provision for weather-related emergencies,” the news release states.
