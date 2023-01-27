MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools says one of its coaches has been released from duty after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

MPS officials released the following statement Friday afternoon:

Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past. We immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department, and a report was filed. The coach was immediately released from their duties. The safety and security of Moore Public Schools’ students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter.

No other information is available at this time.