MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although school is out, officials at Moore Public Schools say students can still get lunch throughout the month.

Moore Public Schools is offering its annual Summer Meal Program at various school sites throughout the month of June.

Through June 30, breakfast items are served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the following sites:

Central Elementary – 123 N.W. 2nd in Moore

Fairview Elementary – 2431 S.W. 89th in Oklahoma City

Southgate Elementary – 500 N. Norman in Moore

Southmoore High School – 2901 S. Santa Fe in Moore.

Breakfast and lunch are available inside the school cafeterias to those who are 18-years-old and younger. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.25.

Due to federal regulation changes, officials say all meals must be eaten on-site with no grab-and-go options.

The MPS Food Truck will also travel to local parks and recreation areas to serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The route schedule starts June 7 and goes until June 30 at the following sites:

Tuesdays: Central Park

Wednesdays: Little River Park

Thursdays: Fairmoore Park.