Moore Public Schools planning permanent memorial for crash victims

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – As an Oklahoma community is still reeling from the loss of three high school students, district officials say they are making plans to set up a memorial for the victims.

In February, members of Moore High School’s cross country track team were taking part in their regular run when they were hit by a speeding truck.

Rachel Freeman, a senior, was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

Rachel Freeman was killed in an auto-ped accident in Moore

“She was an amazing person,” Joseph White, another runner, told KFOR about his girlfriend Rachel Freeman. “ She was really funny and she was just extremely dedicated.”

Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, died a short time later from her injuries.

Yuridia Martinez is the second student killed in the auto-ped

Weeks after the crash, Kolby Crum died in the hospital from his injuries.

“Kolby was just one of the hardest workers out there. He’s a great person, such a kind person and everything,” White said. “He was never mean or anything, he always went out of his way to help other people.”

Shiloh Hutchinson and Joseph White have both been released from the hospital.

As the survivors continue to heal from their injuries, officials with the Moore Public School District are working to honor the victims.

On Tuesday, the district announced its plans to create a long-term memorial near the high school's pond.

"Moore High School students and staff have been informed of the district's plan to create a long-term memorial near the high school's pond for those affected by the tragedy that occurred on Feb. 3, 2020. The hope is that the long-term memorial will foster continued healing, serve as a remembrance of those affected, and show the strength and love that truly is the Heart of a Lion.

There have been many expressions of love and kindness left at the temporary memorial, and those items helped initially through the grieving process. We will begin removing the items during the week of Spring Break (March 16-20). We have spoken with the families of those directly affected and they will be given the items. If our community would like to visit the temporary memorial, please do so this week.

Together, we will continue to work through the grieving process – students, staff, families, friends, and our entire MPS community. We look forward to sharing the future long-term memorial plans with you soon!" Moore Public Schools