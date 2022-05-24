MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – There is a growing need for school bus drivers across the nation, and it is no different here in Oklahoma.

Moore Public Schools is hosting a free bus driver information session on Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at the MPS Transportation Office.

Attendees will learn of the many benefits of driving for MPS and will learn about the paid training process to obtain a Class B CDL license.

“Our need for school bus drivers is reaching a critical stage for the upcoming school year. Now is the best time for someone to apply and begin the paid training to be ready for August,” said MPS Transportation Director Scott Bryant.

In order for all bus drivers make all of their routes safely to the 35 school sites, the district needs at least 15 bus drivers before Aug. 11.

Benefits offered to full-time bus drivers include year-round pay, paid vacation and holidays, paid personal and sick leave, and they have an option to elect health, vision, and dental insurance.

The free Bus Driver Information Session on June 4 will be held at 404 N. Chestnut in Moore.

For questions, call the MPS Transportation Office at (405) 735-4070.