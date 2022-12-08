MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Disturbing accusations have surfaced against a now-former Moore Public Schools teacher of sending romantic messages to an eighth-grade girl. The teacher has since resigned, as the state department of education files for his teaching license to be revoked.

The 20-page complaint by the Oklahoma State Department of Education was filed on Nov. 28 and asks that the teacher’s teaching certificate be revoked. Their filing said district officials were notified on Nov. 14 of snapchat correspondence between the teacher and the student.

It also has many screenshots of inappropriate messages sent to an eighth-grade girl from the teacher.

One screenshot in the document shows the teacher saying, “I knowwwww you’re probably asleep or hanging out but I drank a few things and I just wanted to say damn I’m jealous I’m not 16-17 and could try to date you lol soreyyyyy.”

Another one shows a selfie of the teacher along with the message, “I missed seeing you yesterday and today,” with a sad face emoji.

The filing said the teacher also called the student “gorgeous,” used a heart-eyed emoji while telling her he was excited to see her, and sent a picture of himself sitting with a dog saying, “you could’ve sat with us.”

The filing said the correspondence appears to have been sent across multiple days and that the teacher resigned from his employment with the district on Nov. 15.

A Moore Public Schools spokeswoman sent KFOR the following statement on Wednesday:

“On Nov. 14, 2022, Moore Public Schools received an allegation of inappropriate contact between a Central Junior High School teacher and a student. We immediately contacted the police and the teacher submitted a letter of resignation. The situation is a part of an active police investigation with the Moore Police Department. MPS also notified the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s legal team about the situation. The safety and security of Moore Public Schools’ students and employees is our foremost concern and MPS school officials will continue to assist the Moore Police Department in their investigation of this matter.”

The Moore Police Department told KFOR this is an ongoing investigation, and that no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.