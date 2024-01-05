MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Public Schools is refurbishing a near 100-year-old piece of their history. That history makes its way back into the district after they bought back the original Moore High School with a plan to put it back to use once again.

“We’re ready to take it back and restore it and bring it back to its original glory as far as a school house,” said District Superintendent Robert Romines.

A piece of old history in the town of Moore is soon to become new again. The district closed on their $965,000 purchase of the 20,000 sq. ft. old Moore school building just before the holiday’s. Romines said they bought it from a man who has been a part of the Moore community for years.

“Charlie Cotton has owned that for a lot of years and has done some really great things with that building,” Romines added.

It was originally built in 1899. A fire burned the building down in 1928, forcing the city to rebuild it. Other businesses have occupied it for the past quarter century. For the past couple years, the district had discussed getting it back. Now that they have, they plan to put their Vista program in it, which is an alternative school with students from six junior high’s and three high schools.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we’re going to be able to move them into that historical piece there,” Romines said.

There’s already a lot of history inside and outside of the school.

“We still have pictures of the first graduating class,” Romines said. “We’ve got some historical documents that we’ve kept in this building that we will put back into that building.”

All of it, now including the school, ties in the history of tragedy and growth of a resilient town.

“It’s going to be a great project,” noted Romines.

Romines said that the renovations could take up to two years and will likely cost between 4$ million and $6 million. He believes money from a recent bond election could take care of that. He adds it is big enough that they are also looking into putting other programs inside of it, but that is all still in the planning stages right now.