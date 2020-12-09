Moore student, former OU softball player to be honored during Tournament of Roses event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two organ donors and one healthcare professional from Oklahoma will be honored in the 2021 Tournament of Roses special.

Every year, LifeShare of Oklahoma helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade to spread the message about organ, eye and tissue donation to a nationwide audience.

This year, in lieu of a parade, the Tournament of Roses will have a floral sculpture that honors donors and donation health care professionals.

This year’s Donate Life Rose Parade experience will include 27 participants from all around the nation.

“In a year of uncertainties, the need for lifesaving transplants continues. Transplants would not be possible without our generous donors and their families, who, in the midst of tragedy as they lose a loved one, find the courage to save lives,” Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare said. “These individuals honored in the floral sculpture will not only be representing the importance of donation, but will serve as representatives of Oklahoma and the approximately 600 citizens of the state who are awaiting a lifesaving transplant.”

Kolby Crum

On Feb. 3, 57-year-old Max Townsend allegedly drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Investigators say Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman had just started on their regular route when they were hit by Townsend’s pickup truck.

Almost two weeks after the crash, Kolby Crum succumbed to his injuries.

After doctors did everything they could to save Kolby’s life, his parents decided to donate his organs.

“Kolby has always thought of others and put others before himself. Through unimaginable darkness and sadness our family has gone through, there is light knowing that Kolby has even helped others after his death,” Tansey Hellbusch, Kolby’s mother, said in a Facebook post.

LifeShare of Oklahoma says his donation saved the lives of two others.

Officials say Crum will be honored in one of 21 floragraphs on the Rose Parade floral structure.

Mariee Mena

Mariee Mena was a star softball player at the University of Oklahoma and soon became a softball coach after college.

Sadly, she was involved in a motorcycle accident.

When her family came to Oklahoma, they learned that she would not recover from her injuries.

Mariee will also be honored in one of 21 floragraphs on the Rose Parade floral structure.

Luci Pham

Luci Pham started her career in respiratory therapy before learning about organ donation.

Pham has worked at LifeShare since November of 2016 when she started as an Organ Recovery Coordinator.

Since working as an Organ Recovery Coordinator at LifeShare, she has grown an even bigger passion for donation and enjoys the aspect of her work that allows the donor’s families and friends a form of closure from a tragic situation. Another reason she loves her chosen career is the recipient families, friends and colleagues who have more days or years with their loved ones because of donation.

Luci’s name will be one of six names displayed on the Donate Life Floral structure to honor Donation Health Care Professionals.

LifeShare encourages everyone across the state to tune-in to watch the Rose Parade Special on New Year’s Day.

