MOORE, OKLA (KFOR) — On Friday afternoon around 4:50pm, Moore Police said they got a call about a train derailment near I-35 and 34th Street. News 4 was first to arrive to the area on the ground.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening in real life in front of me. That’s not something you really expect to come across,” said Derick Duffner, who caught the derailment on his dash cam.

Duffner said once he made sure there wasn’t an immediate threat, he called the owners of the train.

“I actually reached out to BNSF, which I think runs the trains, because I noticed that they had trucks on the tracks doing maintenance in the past,” said Duffner.

He said he’s pretty sure he’s the first one who notified them of the derailment. Police were directing traffic away from the area Friday afternoon.

“We immediately identified that there were several cars derailed and it was quite a chaotic scene blocking traffic,” said Todd Gibson, Moore Chief of Police.

Moore fire and police told News 4 there were 106 cars on the train.

BNSF can confirm at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Friday, 22 cars carrying plastic pellets derailed between Moore and Norman, Oklahoma. There are no injuries reported and there is no threat to the public. The cause is under investigation. BNSF personnel are on site and working as quickly and safely as possible to clear the incident. UPDATE: OKCPD confirms train derailment due to mechanical issues in NW OKC Kendall Kirkham Sloan, BNSF Director of External Communications

“The only thing we have on the ground leaking is dry bulk plastic. So there’s no danger to the community,” said Greg Herbster, Moore Fire Chief.

Neighbors who live by the tracks said they never thought something like this would happen.

“It was a little abnormal and it sort of was shaking the ground a little bit, you know, so the windows started rattling. So we knew something was a little bit out of the ordinary and looking out the back windows, you see a giant cloud of dust,” said Luke Urban, a neighbor.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. Moore fire and police said there’s no set time on how long clean up will take. Traffic will be diverted as needed.