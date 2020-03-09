Moore woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $175K from former employer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Moore woman was sentenced to prison in federal court last week for embezzling more than $175,000 from her former employer.

Back in 2010, 35-year-old Annika Martin was hired as an office accounting assistant.

Martin was later promoted and worked as head office accountant at the business from 2012 until she was fired in August 2016.

During her tenure as head accountant, Martin prepared an unauthorized check to be drawn on a business checking account to purchase three money orders, which she used for lifestyle expenses, like a car loan payment.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in addition to stealing business checks, she gave herself authorized pay raises, paid herself overtime salary and vacation that she did not work or earn, reimbursed herself for work expenses that she did not incur, and used a company credit card for personal purchases.

On August 13, 2019, she pleaded guilty in the case.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison on March 6 and must also pay $175,294.63 in restitution to the business.