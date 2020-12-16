Moore wrapping up first phase of ice storm debris pickup

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Moore is on the cusp of completing the first phase of its ice storm debris pickup effort.

The first pass of the two-phase pickup effort is near complete with 90 percent or more of the city cleared of debris from the late-October ice storm, according to a City of Moore news release.

The first pass is set to end by Dec. 31.

The second pass is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 and continue through a 5-6 week time period.

“Please have debris to the curb by January 4. Make sure that ONLY storm debris is placed at your curb for removal,” the news release states. “Tree limbs and other vegetation should be completely separated from any other type of storm damage debris. Piles with items that are not obvious storm debris will not be collected.”

City officials ask that residents do the following:

Place storm debris at their curb for pickup as close to January 4 as possible.

Separate tree limbs from other storm damage (fence panels, boards, cardboard, metal, etc.).

Cut debris into pieces no longer than 10 feet.

Avoid covering gas and water meters.

Avoid putting debris within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.