More allegations of deplorable nursing home conditions

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Another family member of a former resident of the Tuscany Village nursing home contacted KFOR about horrific conditions inside the facility.

“The photos really tell the story,” said Klint Schor. He is talking about pictures he sent to News 4 earlier this week.

In the photos, you can see stains all over the walls at the Tuscany Village nursing home and the floors in some rooms are torn apart.

“The food, the food table, the food tray, hadn’t been properly cleaned. There’s still like junk on it,” Schor said.

He also sent News 4 pictures of the sheets on his family member’s bed on move-in day. They were full of stains and holes.

His relative was transferred there from INTEGRIS Baptist after a rough battle against COVID-19.

“Just by the virtue of the way the place looked, I knew he wasn’t going to get the kind of care that he would need,” Schor said.

Tuscany Village Nursing Home

So, Schor’s family decided to discharge him and take care of him at home. He decided to contact News 4 after seeing our recent stories about residents not receiving proper care.

Our first story was back in November of 2020 when Marla Bennett Miller called KFOR, worried for her 69-year-old brother. She had been watching his room through the window due to COVID protocols.

“His water was there, but he couldn’t get to it. His food was there, but they wouldn’t make sure he had it,” she said.

Since then, News 4 has spoken with several other concerned families.

Earlier this month, a water leak had some residents living with a collapsed ceiling.

Back in July, according to an OSDH report, the facility was found to be “not in substantial compliance” with a long list of Medicare and Medicaid requirements, including having a safe, clean and comfortable living environment and having sufficient nursing staff.

They have since come back into compliance ahead of the January deadline.

News 4 reached out to Tuscany Village about Schor’s complaints on Tuesday, but never heard back from nursing home personnel.

“Now, I have to say that the staff seemed nice and cordial, and I did, we did sit down with with one lady,” Schor said. “She was like, ‘To be honest with you, I wouldn’t even want my mother here.’ So, that says a lot.”