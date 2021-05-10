More details released in deadly Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are releasing more details about a family feud that had a deadly outcome Saturday evening.

An officer shot and killed Daniel Hobbs after he allegedly got into a fight with the officer near N.W. 33rd and Roff Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When Hobbs refused to leave, an officer was called in.

“He didn’t like it when the officer was trying to find out if he had weapons,” Captain Stewart with the Oklahoma Police Department.

That led to a struggle between Hobbs and Officer Daniel Lopez. Then, the officer fired his gun and killing Hobbs.

Hobbs’ family members declined to go on camera but told KFOR Hobbs suffered from mental health issues, including Schizophrenia.

Neighbors said they were stunned.

“I was shocked that it was this close, you know, but it just makes me sad,” said Patty Roberts.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is expected to release its body cam footage in the coming days.

