OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Day two of testimony is currently underway in a federal trial that’s challenging whether Oklahoma’s execution protocol is Constitutional.

Attorneys for two dozen DOC inmates on death row are arguing that Oklahoma’s 3-drug lethal injection cocktail is a cruel form of punishment.

During testimony Monday, those attorneys called a professor of pharmacology to the stand.

He testified that the sedative Midazolam is not a useful drug as the first in the cocktail because it doesn’t prevent pain and suffering from the second and third drugs – saying even though it’s a 500mg dose, no amount of the drug can shield that pain – even calling it “torturous.”

On Tuesday, an autopsy director from a Mayo Clinic in Florida took the stand to talk about over 20 executions where inmates had the same three-drug cocktail and suffered from heavy lungs and pulmonary edema – like both Oklahoma death row inmates, John Grant and Bigler Stouffer did.

The trial is expected to last all week.