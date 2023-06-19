OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many people have heard of 988, the mental health crisis hotline for people who need help. Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is expanding a program that sends mobile units to the people in need of care.

“We’re always going to help Oklahomans and we found creative ways to do so over time,” Bonnie Campo with the the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said.

With the passing of a recent law, there’s more funding and more resources going toward crisis transportation in Oklahoma.

“Having this new mechanism to be able to do all sorts of travel, we can deploy mobile crisis services and transport those experiencing behavioral issues like never before,” Campo said.

One in five Oklahomans experience a mental illness every year. That adds up to about 800,000 people. Also, 300 Oklahomans are admitted for urgent care or crisis mental health services each week.

Those are some sobering statistics for the Sooner State.

However, the department is expanding the program known as ridecare to help combat those stats. The service is used when someone calls 988 in need of help.

If more help is needed, a mobile crisis team is sent to them instead of law enforcement.

“In just over a year ride care has transported more than 14,000 Oklahomans experiencing psychiatric crisis,” Campo said. “They logged more than 1.5 million miles. This surely helps law enforcement.”

If more help is needed from there, they can be taken to mental health crisis centers for treatment.

Originally, they only drove people who were more than 30 miles away from a facility. Now, that’s been eliminated. This allows them to transport anyone who may need it while trying to help law enforcement at the same time.

“That really takes some of the manpower out of the law enforcement side and connects these people to resources on the mental health side where they really need it,” she said.

In May of 2023, the crisis response teams were dispatched almost 300 times. The 988 crisis line is also seeing monthly call volume at around 4,000 calls per month.

For more information on 988 and how it all works, click here.