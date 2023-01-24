OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.

In May, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill that eliminates the 13-year waiting list for Developmental Disability Services.

By July, Oklahoma Human Services said over 5,100 Oklahomans were still waiting for assistance.

Since that time, the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division began hosting regional family meetings across Oklahoma to help families who are moving off of the waitlist.

More than 400 people attended the first round of DDS regional family meetings in December.

“Families arrive unsure about next steps, but they leave with all their questions answered and hope for what lies ahead,” said DDS Division Director Beth Scrutchins. “Our goal is to make sure they know Oklahoma Human Services is here for them and will help them every step of the way.”

Now, a new round of meetings has been scheduled for February and March 2023.

Eligible families will receive invitations to regional meetings based on their application date. The latest set of meetings are for families who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and January 2016.

Sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

February 28 in Ardmore

March 1 in Norman

March 4 in Oklahoma City

March 6 in Broken Arrow

March 8 in Stillwater

Registration is required and the meeting is free to attend.

Officials say a $100 stipend is available for families who need to offset the cost of attendance due to travel or hiring a caregiver.

Families who have attended previous meetings can register to attend but will not receive the stipend.

Call 844-944-9301 or go online to sign up, receive location details and learn about the stipend.

If a family who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and January 2016 did not receive an invitation, contact information can be updated here.