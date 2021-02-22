More NW OKC apartment tenants come forward after KFOR airs story on complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After KFOR aired a story about a single, pregnant mother with a collapsed ceiling who allegedly is receiving no help from her apartment complex, News 4 has received several calls and emails from more residents of the complex with similar problems.

“The ceiling is gone, on the ground,” Shatara Thomas told News 4 last week. “They said a pipe bursted and it started as a small leak and then the whole floor everything is completely flooded, everything.”

Thomas said she called and emailed Wedgewood Village management several times last week.

When she finally heard back a few days later, they allegedly told her there is nothing they can do to help.

Thomas said she still doesn’t know when maintenance will begin the repair process.

Since the story aired, KFOR has heard from several other Wedgewood Village tenants with similar problems.

“I went to the bathroom and looked up, the water was coming down, it was like rain drops coming down from the light fixtures and from the cabinets,” Cameron Graves said.

Graves said he called maintenance several times on Wednesday and called the emergency line. When he didn’t get a response, he called 911.



“Fire department got out there,” said Graves. “They said they would try to turn the water off and get ahold of the apartment complex.”

Graves said even the OKC fire department allegedly couldn’t reach anyone in management.



“To this day, I still haven’t heard from nobody,” he said.

News 4 also spoke with Naomi Slack, another frustrated tenant.

“Every time you call, they blame everything on you,” Slack said.

Slack said her window busted last week during below freezing temperatures. She said when she called the front office, it was a dead end.



“She says please put a blanket up, we’ve only got one person, or something like that, one person on property,” she said.

KFOR called the corporate owners of Wedgewood Village last week. When we never got a call back, we went to the property to try and speak with management and our crew was immediately kicked off and told they were trespassing.

The only word from management so far has been a call to the News 4 newsroom, complaining about our crew being on the property.

“They don’t communicate. They just leave you out in the wind,” Graves said.

News 4 attempted to reach management again on Monday and we still haven’t heard back.