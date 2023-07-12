OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Mosquitoes are not only a nuisance, but they can also spread serious diseases.

Experts say fighting them could be as simple as dumping out standing water around your house.

“Mosquitoes breed in water. So essentially when you give them water, you give them heat, you give them nutrients,” said Bruce Noden, Associate Professor at OSU.

As stagnant rain water lingers, mosquitoes may soon be multiplying.

“It’s a perfect place for them to lay their eggs and they want to lay them as much as possible so they an make as many as they can,” explained Noden.

Homeowner Michael Smith said the recent rainfall has brought the pesky insects to his backyard.

“We had fewer mosquitoes there for a little while but I see it picking up again,” said Smith.

But homeowners like Smith can prepare for the invasion and hopefully curb it.

Experts said it’s crucial to get rid of any standing water in your yard as soon as possible.

“You want to make sure you’re draining that anywhere around your house. Think about things like animals, like they’re drinking water bowls,” said Erica Ranklin, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are also tablets you can buy to place in any standing water that will stop mosquitoes from laying eggs and if you do spend time outdoors, protect yourself.

“You want to make sure that you are wearing the appropriate dress. So covering your arms and legs where mosquitoes are more likely to bite,” said Ranklin.

Mosquitoes carry the West Nile virus and state health officials have confirmed West Nile here in Oklahoma County, none of which have been human cases.