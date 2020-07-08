More than 100 nonprofit arts organizations awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 100 nonprofit arts organizations across the state have been awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Over $400,000 in funding is being provided to help arts-focused nonprofits keep jobs and maintain organizational stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma CARES Grants were made possible by federal funding provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts to the Oklahoma Arts Council as its state partner.
Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said the funding will benefit all Oklahomans.
“In passing the CARES Act, Congress recognized the need to support the arts as a sector that meaningfully contributes to our nation’s economy, education, and quality of life. We are grateful to members of Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation for helping make this support possible,” Sharples said.
“While arts organizations across our state have been at the forefront of innovating in their efforts to continue serving Oklahomans during this time, the inherent nature of the arts to bring people together forced organizations in the sector to be among the first to close their doors, and it dictates that they will be among the last to reopen,” Sharples adds. “Through this funding, nonprofit arts organizations serving diverse communities in areas ranging from Duncan to Woodward, Elk City to Rentiesville, and everywhere in between will be better poised to endure the challenges they are facing.”
Funding determinations were made by members of the Oklahoma Arts Council board.
Organizations receiving awards can use funds for administrative and artistic salaries, benefits, and contracts. Facility and operational expenses are also eligible expenses.
Organizations awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants are:
- 108 Contemporary
- 3rd Act Theatre Company
- A to Z Productions
- Aalim Dance Academy, Inc.
- American Banjo Museum
- American Theatre Company
- Ardmore Little Theatre, Inc.
- Art Maker/Dance Maker
- Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa (ahha Tulsa)
- Arts Council Oklahoma City
- Barthelmes Conservatory (The bART)
- Bartlesville Civic Ballet
- Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra
- Black Liberated Arts Center
- Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma
- Bring Back the Music
- Broken Arrow Community Playhouse
- Canterbury Voices
- Carpenter Square Theatre
- Chamber Music Tulsa
- Charles B. Goddard Center for Visual and Performing Arts
- Cherokee National Historical Society, Inc.
- Children’s Arts Network
- Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville
- Chisholm Trail Arts Council
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Association
- Choregus Productions
- Cimarron Circuit Opera Company
- Circle Cinema Foundation, Inc.
- deadCENTER Film Festival, Inc.
- Duncan Little Theatre
- Enid Arts and Science Foundation
- Enid Community Theatre
- Enid Symphony Association
- Fine Arts Institute of Edmond
- Friends of Rentiesville Blues
- Friends of Starlight Concerts, Inc.
- Grand Lake Festivals, Inc.
- Grove Community Playmakers
- Harmony Project Tulsa
- Heller Theatre Company
- Jazz in June
- KidsAlive!
- Lawton Community Theatre
- Lawton Philharmonic Society
- Lincoln County On-Stage, Inc.
- Living Arts of Tulsa, Inc.
- Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Inc.
- Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art
- Metropolitan School of Dance, Inc.
- Muskogee Community Band Association
- Muskogee Little Theatre
- NAMRON Players Theatre, Inc.
- Norman Arts Council
- Norman Firehouse Art Center
- Norman Music Alliance, Inc.
- OK Mozart, Inc.
- Oklahoma Arts Institute
- Oklahoma Children’s Theatre
- Oklahoma City Ballet
- Oklahoma City Girls Art School
- Oklahoma City Museum of Art
- Oklahoma City Philharmonic Society, Inc.
- Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre
- Oklahoma Community Theatre Association, Inc.
- Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
- Oklahoma Museums Association
- Oklahoma Performing Arts, Inc.
- Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park, Inc.
- Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival
- Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition
- Oklahoma Youth Orchestras
- Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival
- Oklahomans for the Arts
- Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma
- Paseo Arts Association
- Performing Arts Studio
- Perpetual Motion-Modern Dance Oklahoma
- Philbrook Museum of Art
- Pollard Theatre Company
- Ponca Playhouse
- Prairie Dance Theatre
- Price Tower Arts Center
- Race Dance Co.
- Red Carpet Community Theatre
- Red Earth, Inc.
- Scissortail Productions, Inc.
- Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council
- Sooner Theatre of Norman
- Theatre North
- Theatre Tulsa, Inc.
- Tulsa Ballet
- Tulsa Opera, Inc.
- Tulsa Oratorio Chorus
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust
- Tulsa Project Theatre
- Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
- Windsong Association
- Woodward Arts Council
- Woody Guthrie Center
- Woody Guthrie Coalition
Latest stories:
- Tracking the Tropics: What is wind shear and how does it affect hurricanes?
- CAREN Act: San Francisco ordinance would charge Karens who call 911 over racial bias
- Making ‘cents’ of US coin shortage
- Oklahoma City Thunder creates program to help Black students in Tulsa with future career opportunities
- One-night Blake Shelton concert event to debut at drive-ins across the country, including Oklahoma