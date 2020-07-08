More than 100 nonprofit arts organizations awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 100 nonprofit arts organizations across the state have been awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council.

Over $400,000 in funding is being provided to help arts-focused nonprofits keep jobs and maintain organizational stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma CARES Grants were made possible by federal funding provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, distributed by the National Endowment for the Arts to the Oklahoma Arts Council as its state partner.

Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples said the funding will benefit all Oklahomans.

“In passing the CARES Act, Congress recognized the need to support the arts as a sector that meaningfully contributes to our nation’s economy, education, and quality of life. We are grateful to members of Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation for helping make this support possible,” Sharples said.

“While arts organizations across our state have been at the forefront of innovating in their efforts to continue serving Oklahomans during this time, the inherent nature of the arts to bring people together forced organizations in the sector to be among the first to close their doors, and it dictates that they will be among the last to reopen,” Sharples adds. “Through this funding, nonprofit arts organizations serving diverse communities in areas ranging from Duncan to Woodward, Elk City to Rentiesville, and everywhere in between will be better poised to endure the challenges they are facing.”

Funding determinations were made by members of the Oklahoma Arts Council board.

Organizations receiving awards can use funds for administrative and artistic salaries, benefits, and contracts. Facility and operational expenses are also eligible expenses.

Organizations awarded Oklahoma CARES Grants are:

108 Contemporary

3rd Act Theatre Company

A to Z Productions

Aalim Dance Academy, Inc.

American Banjo Museum

American Theatre Company

Ardmore Little Theatre, Inc.

Art Maker/Dance Maker

Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa (ahha Tulsa)

Arts Council Oklahoma City

Barthelmes Conservatory (The bART)

Bartlesville Civic Ballet

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra

Black Liberated Arts Center

Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma

Bring Back the Music

Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

Canterbury Voices

Carpenter Square Theatre

Chamber Music Tulsa

Charles B. Goddard Center for Visual and Performing Arts

Cherokee National Historical Society, Inc.

Children’s Arts Network

Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville

Chisholm Trail Arts Council

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Association

Choregus Productions

Cimarron Circuit Opera Company

Circle Cinema Foundation, Inc.

deadCENTER Film Festival, Inc.

Duncan Little Theatre

Enid Arts and Science Foundation

Enid Community Theatre

Enid Symphony Association

Fine Arts Institute of Edmond

Friends of Rentiesville Blues

Friends of Starlight Concerts, Inc.

Grand Lake Festivals, Inc.

Grove Community Playmakers

Harmony Project Tulsa

Heller Theatre Company

Jazz in June

KidsAlive!

Lawton Community Theatre

Lawton Philharmonic Society

Lincoln County On-Stage, Inc.

Living Arts of Tulsa, Inc.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Inc.

Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

Metropolitan School of Dance, Inc.

Muskogee Community Band Association

Muskogee Little Theatre

NAMRON Players Theatre, Inc.

Norman Arts Council

Norman Firehouse Art Center

Norman Music Alliance, Inc.

OK Mozart, Inc.

Oklahoma Arts Institute

Oklahoma Children’s Theatre

Oklahoma City Ballet

Oklahoma City Girls Art School

Oklahoma City Museum of Art

Oklahoma City Philharmonic Society, Inc.

Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre

Oklahoma Community Theatre Association, Inc.

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

Oklahoma Museums Association

Oklahoma Performing Arts, Inc.

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park, Inc.

Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival

Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition

Oklahoma Youth Orchestras

Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival

Oklahomans for the Arts

Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma

Paseo Arts Association

Performing Arts Studio

Perpetual Motion-Modern Dance Oklahoma

Philbrook Museum of Art

Pollard Theatre Company

Ponca Playhouse

Prairie Dance Theatre

Price Tower Arts Center

Race Dance Co.

Red Carpet Community Theatre

Red Earth, Inc.

Scissortail Productions, Inc.

Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council

Sooner Theatre of Norman

Theatre North

Theatre Tulsa, Inc.

Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa Opera, Inc.

Tulsa Oratorio Chorus

Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust

Tulsa Project Theatre

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra

Windsong Association

Woodward Arts Council

Woody Guthrie Center

Woody Guthrie Coalition

