More than 100K cars buy tickets for one-night only concert at drive-in theaters across North America

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Country superstar Garth Brooks says more than 100,000 cars have reserved a spot for his one-night only concert at drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event on June 27. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, according to a release.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Oklahomans can catch the concert at the following drive-in theaters:

Admiral Twin Drive-in Tulsa OK Tower Drive-in Poteau OK El-Co Drive-in Theater Shattuck OK Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort Springer OK

Tickets went on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Tickets are general admission and cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Brooks announced more than 100,000 cars have already requested tickets.

“Just when you think you can’t be surprised; I can’t believe this is happening. So the drive-in thing – there’s over 100,000 cars wanting to get in this thing. At five people a car, that’s over half a million people, are you kidding me? Here’s what I want to tell you: This isn’t TicketMaster. It isn’t like the regular stadium show.”

If you're waiting in line for #GarthDriveIn, this message is for YOU!!!! Love you guys and thanks for being patient!!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/SUHIF4f6zF — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 19, 2020

Brooks goes on to say drive-in theaters are not used to these kind of numbers and are processing as fast as they can.

“So please, just be patient. This is going to be a fun night. You guys are gonna make it fun. This is gonna be stuff your family in a car, bring the food, everything, and have the time of your life,” said Brooks.