More than 16K OG&E customers without power due to storms

Local
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 16K OG&E customers across the state are without power after storms rolled through early Friday morning.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, as of 6:25 a.m. on Friday, 16,790 people were without power.

A large outage affecting more than 5,000 people was reported near El Reno, while other outages are reported in Oklahoma City and up to Enid.

Click here to view System Watch.

Here are links to other Oklahoma electric utility companies and their outage maps.

Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives member list/map

OEC outage map

Public Service Oklahoma

