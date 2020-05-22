More than 16K OG&E customers without power due to storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 16K OG&E customers across the state are without power after storms rolled through early Friday morning.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, as of 6:25 a.m. on Friday, 16,790 people were without power.

A large outage affecting more than 5,000 people was reported near El Reno, while other outages are reported in Oklahoma City and up to Enid.

