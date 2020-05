OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following strong winds early Thursday morning, thousands of OG&E customers are without power.

As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, 17,863 people are without power.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, the largest outage is in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Here are links to Oklahoma electric utility companies and their outage maps.

Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives member list/map

OEC outage map

Public Service Oklahoma

OG&E