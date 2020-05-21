More than $21K raised for displaced Plaza District employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Plaza District raised more than $20,000 to help retail and restaurant employees affected by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plaza Support Fund raised $21,151, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to over 60 workers in the district.

“In the Plaza District, we strive to be a safe space for everyone to work, shop, eat, and enjoy life. Each of our businesses and every staff member is part of what makes the district special for our community,” said Leah Roper, Plaza District Association Board President. “The pandemic has threatened our businesses and employees alike, but our community stepped up to the challenge to ensure that our employees can provide for themselves and their families during this crisis.”

With over 200 individual donations, the Plaza Support Fund surpassed its goal of $16,000.

“It was the most heartwarming experience watching these donations come in,”said Selena Skorman, Executive Director of the Plaza District Association. “From business owners, to long time Plaza District visitors, to people across the country who hold a special place in their heart for the district, I was astonished at the range of our donors. I’m proud that we could help our employees during this time, and I’m excited and anxious to welcome people back into the district, now that our businesses are re-opening. The Plaza Support Fund was a great stop-gap measure, but now it’s time to renew our focus on the businesses themselves.”

The Plaza District receives support from Fowler Automotive, Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, and Oklahoma’s Credit Union.