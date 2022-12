YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, there are around 88 residents without power in Yukon.

The OG&E Outage Map says the large outage was first reported around 11:49 a.m. on Thursday, December 1.

The outage originally affected around 3,022 residents but the majority of the outage has been restored.

OG&E says the estimated restoration time is 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

This is a developing story.