More than 300,000 lose power in first 24 hours of Oklahoma ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – By Tuesday afternoon, more than 300,000 OG&E customers lost power since the ice storms hit Oklahoma Monday. With storms and freezing temperatures continuing into Tuesday night, those numbers are expected to increase.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission reports that there were approximately 313,387 outages statewide as of 6 p.m..

Frozen trees falling on power lines are the main culprit.

Thousands around Oklahoma have gone more than 24 hours without power.

The OG&E website has been down for extended periods of time, overloaded with people reporting power outages.

A spokesperson for OG&E, David Kimmel, said people should call customer service, but should still expect long wait times.

“At this time, we just don’t have estimated restoration times simply because the storm is still ongoing,” Kimmel said.

The company prioritizes emergency response facilities, including hospitals, police stations and fire departments.

“Then we go to the circuits of the outages that have the highest number of outages to get the most people back restored first,” Kimmel said.

He wants to remind people that if they see a downed power line, they should call OG&E or their power provider. Don’t call 911 unless there is a fire.

He said there are more than 1,700 crew members working to get power back on, but many will still have to find alternative ways to heat up Tuesday night.

LATEST HEADLINES: