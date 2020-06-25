More than 45 OKC firefighters expected to leave quarantine; 10 remain positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says more than 90 firefighters are currently quarantined and 10 remain positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the department enacted its emergency staffing plan after 10 firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 firefighters were undergoing quarantine. On Wednesday, the quarantine number jumped to 83.

Since then, additional personnel have been added to the quarantine count.

The department announced on Thursday that 94 firefighters are quarantined. Two firefighters have already been released to duty.

Fire officials say they expect approximately 46 more firefighters to leave quarantine by Monday, June 29.

The number of firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 remains at 10. None of these firefighters have been hospitalized or have shown severe symptoms.

Currently, the department is operating at a Level Red under the staffing plan which occurs when 25 or more personnel from any shift or 50 firefighters among all three shifts in Fire Operations are placed in isolation or quarantine. Additional Level Red triggers are five or more personnel from any single shift or 10 personnel from all of Fire Operations being COVID positive. A Level Red activation needs a more aggressive approach to protect firefighters from further exposure.

Latest stories: