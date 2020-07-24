More than 8K Oklahomans helped during OESC claims processing events

Oklahomans wait in line to receive help at OESC event in Midwest City on July 1, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission enters its fourth week of in-person processing claims events, officials say more than 8,000 Oklahomans have been helped so far to receive unemployment benefits.

OESC has held events in Midwest City and Tulsa so far. Two more events have been added in Ardmore on July 29-30.

OESC removed the tier calling system, and first-call resolution has increased by 40%.

“We still have work to do, but the progress we’ve made has impacted thousands of people, and we’re proud of our efforts,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We have taken a unique approach to help as many Oklahomans as possible with these claims processing events.

“We’ve taken thousands off the phone lines and freed up staff to respond while claimants get the services they need. This approach has worked in a way that will provide long-term relief to families across our state.”

Meanwhile, staff at the state’s 27 regional offices are continuing to see claimants in person. Job center staff also can assist claimants over the phone via their local office number and online through ui.ok.gov.

