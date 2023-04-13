TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – More than a dozen explosive devices were discovered in Tulsa.

Special agents with the ATF, FBI and Tulsa Police Department confiscated the devices and rendered them safe.

It all started after Tulsa police received a call from a car shop employee who noticed something suspicious in a vehicle near Admiral Street in Tulsa.

The investigation led them to another home in the Berryhill area, where they found additional explosives.

In all, KJRH reports that 20 explosive devices and 50 pounds of chemical components were found.

Authorities arrested Daniel Charba on state explosive charges.