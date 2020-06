EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Community leaders in Edmond are organizing a morning of prayer in the midst of COVID-19 and racial injustices.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say Pastor Ronnie Ladd reached out to them and asked to hold a community prayer service with police officers on Thursday, June 4.

Organizers say the morning of prayer will take place from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Edmond Police Department, located at 100 E. 1st St.

Flyer for Edmond morning of prayer