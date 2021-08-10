Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Oklahoma City, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Oklahoma City below:

#10. 3775 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City ($2,750,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,284 square feet; $331 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 4900 Wisteria Dr, Oklahoma City ($2,750,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,083 square feet; $340 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 7900 N Bryant Ave, Oklahoma City ($2,800,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 3,911 square feet; $715 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 19000 N Western Ave, Edmond ($2,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,150 square feet; $471 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 2301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City ($2,900,000)

– 24 bedrooms; 0 bathrooms; 19,360 square feet; $149 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 14712 Dalea Dr, Oklahoma City ($2,980,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 10,160 square feet; $293 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 14815 Dalea Dr, Oklahoma City ($2,995,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,609 square feet; $311 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 14825 Gaillardia Ln, Oklahoma City ($3,695,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,313 square feet; $358 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 200 NW 142nd St, Edmond ($3,875,000)

– nan bedrooms; 0 bathrooms; 27,000 square feet; $143 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 6424 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City ($4,295,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 10,194 square feet; $421 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

