OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — Baby names. Maybe you are having a child or a friend, or family member is and the subject of names can be daunting. How do you chose? It can be a tough decision with a lot of factors going into that choice.

Most of the time classics or families names are popular.

The folks at Names.org just released the Most Popular Baby Names in Oklahoma in 2022 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Liam ranks No. 1 followed by Oliver and Noah. Jackson is a new name on the list this year.

Five of Oklahoma’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the five names unique to Oklahoma are Lincoln, Asher, Wyatt, Jackson, and Maverick.

For girls, Olivia, Amelia, and Emma top the list. Eleanor is new name on the list this year.

Eight of Oklahoma’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the two names unique to Oklahoma are Harper and Eleanor.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Oklahoma in 2022:

Liam Oliver Noah Lincoln Elijah Asher William Wyatt Jackson Maverick

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Oklahoma in 2022:

Olivia Amelia Emma Ava Harper Evelyn Isabella Charlotte Luna Eleanor