OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re expecting, most families start making plans, decorating, and thinking about baby names.

Recently, the Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names in Oklahoma for 2022.

The agency announced that Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in the United States, including right here in Oklahoma.

The top names are as follows:

Boys

Liam Oliver Noah Elijah Asher James Henry Theodore Maverick Hudson.

Girls

Olivia Charlotte Amelia Isabella Emma Harper Sofia Ava Evelyn Mia.

Other popular names in Oklahoma include Grayson, Wyatt, Luna, and Aurora.

To see the full list of popular names in Oklahoma, click here.

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year!” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey. See what else you can do at www.ssa.gov while you’re online.”

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

Each year, the list reveals the effects of pop-culture on naming trends.