Most rural counties in Oklahoma

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

#50. McClain County

– Rural area: 99.0% (565 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 571 square miles

— #65 largest county in state, #1,770 nationwide

– Population density: 68.8 people / square mile (39,247 residents)

— #65 lowest density county in state, #1,961 nationwide

#49. Pittsburg County

– Rural area: 99.1% (1,293 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (12 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,305 square miles

— #8 largest county in state, #458 nationwide

– Population density: 33.8 people / square mile (44,146 residents)

— #45 lowest density county in state, #1,311 nationwide

#48. Beckham County

– Rural area: 99.1% (894 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.9% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 902 square miles

— #30 largest county in state, #842 nationwide

– Population density: 24.7 people / square mile (22,268 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #1,053 nationwide

#47. Mayes County

– Rural area: 99.2% (650 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (6 square miles)

– Total land area: 655 square miles

— #56 largest county in state, #1,436 nationwide

– Population density: 62.6 people / square mile (41,044 residents)

— #61 lowest density county in state, #1,878 nationwide

#46. Seminole County

– Rural area: 99.2% (628 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 633 square miles

— #59 largest county in state, #1,511 nationwide

– Population density: 39.2 people / square mile (24,832 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #1,459 nationwide

#45. Custer County

– Rural area: 99.3% (982 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (7 square miles)

– Total land area: 989 square miles

— #22 largest county in state, #693 nationwide

– Population density: 29.5 people / square mile (29,152 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #1,194 nationwide

#44. Woodward County

– Rural area: 99.3% (1,234 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,242 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #488 nationwide

– Population density: 16.7 people / square mile (20,727 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #787 nationwide

#43. Garvin County

– Rural area: 99.4% (797 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.7% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 802 square miles

— #40 largest county in state, #1,056 nationwide

– Population density: 34.7 people / square mile (27,835 residents)

— #46 lowest density county in state, #1,331 nationwide

#42. Marshall County

– Rural area: 99.4% (369 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 371 square miles

— #77 largest county in state, #2,628 nationwide

– Population density: 44.5 people / square mile (16,505 residents)

— #50 lowest density county in state, #1,563 nationwide

#41. Le Flore County

– Rural area: 99.4% (1,579 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (10 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,589 square miles

— #6 largest county in state, #381 nationwide

– Population density: 31.5 people / square mile (50,026 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #1,255 nationwide

#40. Osage County

– Rural area: 99.4% (2,234 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (13 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,246 square miles

— #1 largest county in state, #247 nationwide

– Population density: 21.0 people / square mile (47,226 residents)

— #35 lowest density county in state, #928 nationwide

#39. Nowata County

– Rural area: 99.5% (563 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 566 square miles

— #68 largest county in state, #1,812 nationwide

– Population density: 18.2 people / square mile (10,322 residents)

— #30 lowest density county in state, #832 nationwide

#38. Craig County

– Rural area: 99.5% (758 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.5% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 761 square miles

— #43 largest county in state, #1,148 nationwide

– Population density: 18.9 people / square mile (14,390 residents)

— #31 lowest density county in state, #853 nationwide

#37. McCurtain County

– Rural area: 99.6% (1,842 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,850 square miles

— #3 largest county in state, #314 nationwide

– Population density: 17.8 people / square mile (33,016 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #821 nationwide

#36. Choctaw County

– Rural area: 99.6% (767 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 770 square miles

— #42 largest county in state, #1,126 nationwide

– Population density: 19.2 people / square mile (14,807 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #861 nationwide

#35. Adair County

– Rural area: 99.6% (571 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 573 square miles

— #64 largest county in state, #1,744 nationwide

– Population density: 38.7 people / square mile (22,220 residents)

— #48 lowest density county in state, #1,445 nationwide

#34. Hughes County

– Rural area: 99.6% (801 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 805 square miles

— #38 largest county in state, #1,052 nationwide

– Population density: 16.6 people / square mile (13,372 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #785 nationwide

#33. Haskell County

– Rural area: 99.6% (574 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 577 square miles

— #63 largest county in state, #1,716 nationwide

– Population density: 22.0 people / square mile (12,687 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #961 nationwide

#32. Noble County

– Rural area: 99.6% (729 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 732 square miles

— #48 largest county in state, #1,209 nationwide

– Population density: 15.5 people / square mile (11,335 residents)

— #24 lowest density county in state, #753 nationwide

#31. Latimer County

– Rural area: 99.7% (720 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 722 square miles

— #49 largest county in state, #1,236 nationwide

– Population density: 14.3 people / square mile (10,348 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #719 nationwide

#30. Pawnee County

– Rural area: 99.7% (566 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 568 square miles

— #67 largest county in state, #1,799 nationwide

– Population density: 28.9 people / square mile (16,412 residents)

— #39 lowest density county in state, #1,178 nationwide

#29. Lincoln County

– Rural area: 99.7% (950 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 952 square miles

— #25 largest county in state, #735 nationwide

– Population density: 36.6 people / square mile (34,895 residents)

— #47 lowest density county in state, #1,384 nationwide

#28. Tillman County

– Rural area: 99.7% (869 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 871 square miles

— #33 largest county in state, #933 nationwide

– Population density: 8.5 people / square mile (7,413 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #515 nationwide

#27. Okfuskee County

– Rural area: 99.8% (617 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.3% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 619 square miles

— #61 largest county in state, #1,558 nationwide

– Population density: 19.5 people / square mile (12,067 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #872 nationwide

#26. Kingfisher County

– Rural area: 99.8% (896 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 898 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #865 nationwide

– Population density: 17.5 people / square mile (15,694 residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #812 nationwide

#25. Texas County

– Rural area: 99.8% (2,036 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,041 square miles

— #2 largest county in state, #277 nationwide

– Population density: 10.2 people / square mile (20,805 residents)

— #18 lowest density county in state, #585 nationwide

#24. Blaine County

– Rural area: 99.8% (926 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 928 square miles

— #27 largest county in state, #776 nationwide

– Population density: 10.3 people / square mile (9,556 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #588 nationwide

#23. Greer County

– Rural area: 99.8% (638 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 639 square miles

— #58 largest county in state, #1,487 nationwide

– Population density: 9.2 people / square mile (5,861 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #538 nationwide

#22. McIntosh County

– Rural area: 99.8% (617 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 618 square miles

— #62 largest county in state, #1,559 nationwide

– Population density: 31.9 people / square mile (19,725 residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #1,269 nationwide

#21. Cotton County

– Rural area: 99.8% (631 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (1 square miles)

– Total land area: 633 square miles

— #60 largest county in state, #1,512 nationwide

– Population density: 9.3 people / square mile (5,858 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #542 nationwide

#20. Woods County

– Rural area: 99.8% (1,284 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,286 square miles

— #9 largest county in state, #466 nationwide

– Population density: 7.0 people / square mile (9,043 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #455 nationwide

#19. Caddo County

– Rural area: 99.8% (1,276 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,278 square miles

— #10 largest county in state, #471 nationwide

– Population density: 22.9 people / square mile (29,242 residents)

— #37 lowest density county in state, #994 nationwide

#18. Washita County

– Rural area: 99.8% (1,001 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,003 square miles

— #19 largest county in state, #675 nationwide

– Population density: 11.2 people / square mile (11,225 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #610 nationwide

#17. Kiowa County

– Rural area: 99.8% (1,013 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,015 square miles

— #18 largest county in state, #657 nationwide

– Population density: 8.8 people / square mile (8,886 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #524 nationwide

#16. Love County

– Rural area: 100.0% (514 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 514 square miles

— #73 largest county in state, #2,024 nationwide

– Population density: 19.6 people / square mile (10,063 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #876 nationwide

#15. Johnston County

– Rural area: 100.0% (643 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 643 square miles

— #57 largest county in state, #1,481 nationwide

– Population density: 17.2 people / square mile (11,064 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #805 nationwide

#14. Atoka County

– Rural area: 100.0% (976 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 976 square miles

— #23 largest county in state, #709 nationwide

– Population density: 14.2 people / square mile (13,823 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #716 nationwide

#13. Coal County

– Rural area: 100.0% (517 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 517 square miles

— #72 largest county in state, #2,015 nationwide

– Population density: 10.8 people / square mile (5,581 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #599 nationwide

#12. Jefferson County

– Rural area: 100.0% (759 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 759 square miles

— #44 largest county in state, #1,153 nationwide

– Population density: 8.1 people / square mile (6,158 residents)

— #13 lowest density county in state, #499 nationwide

#11. Major County

– Rural area: 100.0% (955 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 955 square miles

— #24 largest county in state, #733 nationwide

– Population density: 8.1 people / square mile (7,692 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #495 nationwide

#10. Pushmataha County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,396 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,396 square miles

— #7 largest county in state, #432 nationwide

– Population density: 8.0 people / square mile (11,128 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #488 nationwide

#9. Alfalfa County

– Rural area: 100.0% (866 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 866 square miles

— #35 largest county in state, #949 nationwide

– Population density: 6.7 people / square mile (5,847 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #440 nationwide

#8. Harmon County

– Rural area: 100.0% (537 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 537 square miles

— #71 largest county in state, #1,943 nationwide

– Population density: 5.0 people / square mile (2,710 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #370 nationwide

#7. Dewey County

– Rural area: 100.0% (999 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 999 square miles

— #21 largest county in state, #679 nationwide

– Population density: 4.9 people / square mile (4,922 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #365 nationwide

#6. Grant County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,001 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,001 square miles

— #20 largest county in state, #677 nationwide

– Population density: 4.4 people / square mile (4,397 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #340 nationwide

#5. Harper County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,039 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,039 square miles

— #17 largest county in state, #634 nationwide

– Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (3,760 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #279 nationwide

#4. Ellis County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,232 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,232 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #495 nationwide

– Population density: 3.3 people / square mile (4,015 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #253 nationwide

#3. Roger Mills County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,141 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,141 square miles

— #13 largest county in state, #543 nationwide

– Population density: 3.2 people / square mile (3,667 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #250 nationwide

#2. Beaver County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,815 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,815 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #323 nationwide

– Population density: 3.0 people / square mile (5,377 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #232 nationwide

#1. Cimarron County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,835 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,835 square miles

— #4 largest county in state, #319 nationwide

– Population density: 1.2 people / square mile (2,174 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #85 nationwide

