PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) says a 26-year-old mother has been arrested after her 2-month-old was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

According to the PCPD, Alliance Medical staff called detectives just before noon on July 14 to report that a 2-month-old had been brought in by ambulance with a suspicious head injury. The newborn was transported to OU Children’s Hospital and was immediately sent to surgery.

Detectives interviewed 26-year-old Holly Marie Sheppard about the incident, who was the only caregiver present when the child received the injuries.

PCPD says Sheppard initially denied any knowledge of how the injuries were sustained before telling officers she had dropped the child twice.

However, doctors determined the head injury was inconsistent with a fall.

Detectives arrested Sheppard for child neglect, child abuse, and obstruction of justice. She is being held at the Kay County Jail on a $500,000 dollar bond.

PCPD says the baby remains in very critical condition at OU Children’s Hospital.