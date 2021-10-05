Mother arrested after 4-year-old left home alone

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City woman has been arrested after a child was found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions.

Oklahoma City police were called to a home near S.E. 48th and Eastern to check on the welfare of a child.

When officers knocked on the door, they were met by a 4-year-old child who said he was home alone.

According to the police report, the home was cluttered and the boy was dirty.

The child told investigators that his mother left him in the bathroom and told him to “not sneak off.”

Authorities arrested Chaslyn Slayton on a complaint of child neglect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter