Mother arrested after 4-year-old left home alone

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City woman has been arrested after a child was found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions.

Oklahoma City police were called to a home near S.E. 48th and Eastern to check on the welfare of a child.

When officers knocked on the door, they were met by a 4-year-old child who said he was home alone.

According to the police report, the home was cluttered and the boy was dirty.

The child told investigators that his mother left him in the bathroom and told him to “not sneak off.”

Authorities arrested Chaslyn Slayton on a complaint of child neglect.