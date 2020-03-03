Mother arrested after allegedly leaving child with security at Oklahoma casino

Nicole Faye Peridore is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

CATOOSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A mother was arrested after she allegedly used drugs and left her 18-month-old child with security at an Oklahoma hotel and casino.

On Sunday night, Catoosa police say a mother left her 18-month-old child with security at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

KJRH reports the mother attempted to leave without the child, telling police later on that she was not in a condition to care for the child.

The mother, identified as 35-year-old Nicole Faye Peridore, allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine in front of her child at the hotel before leaving the child with security.

Peridore was arrested, but reportedly tried to escape from the patrol vehicle twice.

She was booked into the Rogers County Jail on several complaints, including two complaints of criminal nonsupport and escape.

