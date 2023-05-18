OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman is facing a child neglect charge after her children found her unconscious, suffering from a possible overdose.

According to the police report, 26-year-old Alondra Bazaldua was found unresponsive in a bathroom with another person by Bazaldua’s children Tuesday evening.

The kids then went to the neighbor, who called 911 for help.

The OKC Fire Department arrived and administered naloxone to the unconscious pair – Bazaldua then became responsive, according to the OKC Police Department.

Bazaldua was arrested after being medically cleared at a nearby hospital.

“[Bazaldua] lives at with her three children and her mother who was not present at the time of this incident. [Bazaldua] was the person responsible for the children’s welfare at this time,” reads the incident report. “[Bazaldua] willfully consumed a narcotic which resulted in her failing to protect her minor children from harm.”

She was arrested on a Child Neglect complaint and is being held on a $50,000 bond.