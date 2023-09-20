ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — An Enid mother is in jail after officers found her passed out in her car in a parking lot, with her five-year-old son in the back.

Elizabeth Gale is facing multiple charges including child abuse and neglect, along with possession of narcotics, after she was found with fentanyl in a grocery store parking lot.

“Prior to our officers arriving, they said they witnessed the woman pick up a piece of tin foil, ignite it with a lighter beneath it and used some sort of straw to smoke a substance off of that tin foil,” Cass Rains, Public Relations Coordinator with the Enid Police Department, said.

People going in and out of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Enid Saturday evening noticed a woman smoking something in her car, then passing out in the drivers seat, all with a child in the backseat.

“The five-year-old boy appeared fine,” Rains said. “DHS was called out to the scene and the child was released into the custody of his father.”

After denying that she had been using any drugs or had any on her, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrived with a K-9 unit that did detect drugs inside the car.

“Officers located the burnt tin foil inside of her purse, a bag in the trunk of the vehicle with multiple straws, and other pieces of tin foil,” Rains said. “The pill was located on her person.”

That pill was sent for testing and came back as they expected as fentanyl. Elizabeth Gale was booked into the Garfield County Jail and faces up to four charges.