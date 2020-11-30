Mother continues to search for answers three years after son’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three years have gone by since the murder of 26-year-old Ryan Goss.

In November of 2017, his body was found at the intersection of S.W. 82nd and Miller.

Police say there are no new leads in the case. His mother, Jennifer Goss, still hopes someone will come forward with answers.

“This year’s been a little rougher than the last two. I don’t know, maybe the shock of it, reality, that it’s really real,” Jennifer said.

She says she struggles with the certainty of not knowing who may be responsible for his death.

“I just look in the face of people that I meet, people that I’ve known, or know that was with him, or hanging around with him at that time, and just wonder, you know, just wondering if it’s them, if they know something, and just aren’t saying,” she said. “It’s unsettling, I don’t know, is this person around me? Is this person somebody that’s close to me?”

Ryan left behind three daughters and three younger siblings. His absence leaves a hole in the family.

“A part of me is missing. I feel like a part of me died that day with my son,” Jennifer said.

She remembers him as someone who looked out for people.

“He was a good kid. He was a very intelligent, fun, loving, kind. He had a temper that he showed sometimes,” she said. “He was always loving and caring and kind and willing to help anybody if he had the means to do so.”

Jennifer says she’s stuck in a state of unknown, just hoping the person who took her son from her will own up to what they did.

“You’re man or woman enough to pull a gun, pull a trigger and take somebody’s life. You’re man or woman enough to take the consequences that go with that,” she said. “Face up to what you did, obviously you thought my son deserved to pay the price with his life, you know, you deserve to pay the price for taking his life.”

If you have any information on Goss’ death, call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.

