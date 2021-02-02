Mother of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma City Police officers files lawsuit for release of body camera footage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The mother of a 15-year-old shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police has a lawsuit against the City of Oklahoma City, demanding the release of body camera footage of the deadly incident.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot and killed by officers in November.

Police say he’d just robbed a convenience store, was armed and refused to comply with officers — but witnesses say he dropped his weapon.



On Tuesday, at City Hall, his mother’s attorney and local activists gathered – asking for the release of the body camera footage.

“We want to see it, we need to see it,” said attorney Rand Eddy – speaking for his client Cameo Holland.

Holland is demanding the release of the body camera footage from the night her 15-year-old son was killed.

Eddy says Oklahoma City Police told Holland they were done with their investigation and she could come to the station to view the footage.



“She did not do that,” Eddy said. “We requested it. They in turn said that since the District Attorney David Prater is conducting the investigation that they’re not going to release it yet.”



Holland – filing a lawsuit in the Oklahoma County District Court Tuesday – claiming that she received no written denial to an open records request filed in mid-December.

Activists say it’s important for the public to see what led up to Rodriguez’s death.

“The solution is transparency and the public release of body cam videos in the wake of police killings is the bare minimum,” said Megan Lambert with the ACLU of Oklahoma.

“If we don’t hold them accountable, if we don’t take this to those who have the power to fix, change and correct this, we don’t have a purpose,” said ​Garland Pruitt with NAACP of Greater Oklahoma City

Eddy said he spoke to the City Attorney’s Office Monday.



“Their position is that Title 10 – The Juvenile Code references the confidentiality of juvenile records,” he said.

Eddy argues the purpose is to protect juveniles.

“The juvenile in question here is my client’s son who was shot down in the streets by police,” he said. “They’re not going to turn it over until we get an order and this is the quickest way to do it.”

News 4 reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for comment. They referred us to the City of Oklahoma City.

City officials say they have no comment on pending litigation.